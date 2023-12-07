Northern Railway Hiring For 3,093 Apprentice Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023: Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age.

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway, has issued recruitment applications for various apprentice positions. Those eligible can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website, rrcnr.org. The application process will commence on December 11, 2023, with the deadline for submission set for January 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3093 vacant posts.

Age limit:

Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age as of January 11, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations are available.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should be 10th pass with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized Board. Additionally, an ITI degree in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT, recognized by the Government of India, is a must.

Application fee:

An online payment of Rs 100 is mandatory as part of the application process. SC/ST/PwBD/Woman candidates are exempt from paying any fees.

Selection process:

The selection of candidates will be determined through the evaluation and examination of applications. There will be no written test or viva conducted.

For further information, candidates can check the detailed notification here.