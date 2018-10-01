RRB ALP Exam 2018: Add Additional Academic Qualification, Post, Exam Trade Details Now

The RRB ALP applicants may now edit and add more details regarding qualifications and posts

Have you missed to update your educational qualifications while applying for the RRB ALP recruitment? According to RRB, a new facility, which will be made available today for the RRB ALP and Technician recruitment of Indian Railways, the applicants will be able to update their additional academic qualification on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB. The link to update additional academic qualification details will be available on the websites till October 6, said a notification released on the Boards' websites. RRBs had, temporarily, withdrawn the modification/ editing link for ALP and technician recruitment last week for making room for these changes.

This move from RRB in regards to ALP and technician recruitment comes after it had received many representations from the candidates of first stage Computer Based Test or CBT that, even though they had higher secondary or Plus Two (with Physics and Maths) or additional technical qualifications such as diploma from ITI in more than one trade, they had not filled these details at the time of application.

The representations from the RRB ALP applicants demanded that they want to add additional qualifications in their applications in view of the opportunity to opt 10+2- Physics and Maths also, as a trade for qualifying CBT.

First stage CBT as part of the RRB ALP recruitment was held from August 9 to September 4 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacancies available in country's largest employer.

"RRBs have examined these representations and have decided to give an opportunity to all such candidates for adding their additional eligible qualifications viz, HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade, provided they had acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018," said the notification from the Boards.

Along with this, RRBs have decided to provide a onetime opportunity to candidates for modifying their selected RRB, post preferences and the exam trade also after the Boards have received requests for an opportunity for the same from several candidates.

According to RRB, the link to make changes in academic qualifications, posts and exam trade will be live from 11:00 hrs of October 1, 2018.

The last date of submission is up to 23:59 hrs of October 06, 18.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: How to update your additional qualifications

According to RRB, those candidates who are having additional essential qualifications, whether submitted their options so far or not, can log in from today (October 1, 2018) and add their additional qualifications with relevant details.

Step 1: Go to your respective RRB website

(Click the website link given here)

Step 2: Click on the RRB ALP additional qualification update link there

Step 3: Login to the website with your registration details

Step 4: On next page, click on the additional qualification update link

Step 5: On next page, the candidates will be required to select the RRB, fill priority number for the post preference and select exam trade afresh as per their revised educational qualifications.

Step 6: Submit the details after entering them.

Candidates, according to RRB, who have already submitted the RRB ALP selection and post preferences earlier when the link was open and wish to add additional qualifications or modify the RRB, post preferences and various exam trades can also log in from today and add qualifications or modify the submitted details only once by entering the One Time Password or OTP sent to their registered e-mail and mobile number.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: How to update your bank account details

Apart from the academic details, the RRB ALP applicants may update their bank account details also from their official registration page. While trying to update these details, an OTP will be sent to registered e- mail as well as mobile number.

"The candidates, who have already completed the RRB selection, post preferences, exam trade and bank account details and do not wish to furnish any additional qualifications or modify, need not do anything and their submitted details shall remain valid," said the notification posted on the official website of RRB regarding the ALP and techinician recruitment announced earlier this year.

RRB ALP results for the first state CBT will be released soon after the completion of edit process as the Boards had already completed with the answer key and objection tracker process.

