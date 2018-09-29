RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Edit Option Withdrawn; To Be Available Next Week

RRB ALP Exam 2018: Update On Selection Link

RRBs have, temporarily, withdrawn the modification/ editing link for ALP, technician recruitment. The link will be available on October 1, again. Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have given 'one-time chance' to the ALP, Technician aspirants for adding additional qualifications and modify selected RRBs, exam trade and post preference. 'Now in view of the opportunity to opt 10+2- Physics and Maths also, as a trade for qualifying CBT, candidates want to add such additional qualifications in their applications,' says the official statement from RRBs.

'RRBs have examined these representations and have decided to give an opportunity to all such candidates for adding their additional eligible qualifications viz, HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade, provided they had acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018,' it adds further.

RRBs have notified candidates about withdrawing the facility till September 30, 'to incorporate necessary changes in the programme.'

As per the latest update, candidates can start modifying their applications from October 1, 11.00 am onwards. Likewise, in order to give adequate time to candidates to exercise their options, the Boards have also extended the last date till October 6 (11.59 pm).

Candidates should note that, from October 1-6, they will only have one chance to modify/ add qualifications. Candidates who have made changes earlier and wish to add more details can also login to the portal on October 1.

