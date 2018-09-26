RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key Objection Submission Over; What's Next

What to expect now that RRB has closed objection submission for Group C posts

RRB ALP, Technician answer key objection submission ended yesterday. RRBs had allotted a time frame of 4 days for candidates to check the provisional answer key and submit their objections to the same if any. Now that the objection submission has been closed, candidates should wait for the final answer key and result for the first CBT conducted for ALP and Technician recruitment.

RRBs will go over all the objections received and will prepare the final answer key after resolving each objection received.

The merit list of candidates qualifying in the first CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

RRBs Announce Increase In Group C Vacancies

As per an estimate, prepared on the basis of the number of vacancies, number of candidates who appeared and the rule of selection, one out of roughly 56 candidates would qualify for the second stage CBT.

While the process for first CBT result is in motion, RRBs have also geared up for the second CBT for ALP and Technician recruitment. At present, the process to submit post preference and modification of exam trade in the RRB group c application form is being conducted.

RRBs have asked candidates who appeared for the RRB Group C CBT, which ended on September 4, to select RRB, give post preference, exam trade and confirm the bank details (for exam fee refund). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can exercise their options till October 1, 2018.

