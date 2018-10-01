RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Edit Option Available

A total of 64371 vacancies have been notified for the Group C post recruitment.

Edit options for RRB ALP, technician recruitment is available now. The link which was initially activated on September 22 was withdrawn on September 29. RRBs had notified candidates about withdrawing the facility till September 30, 'to incorporate necessary changes in the programme.' As of now, candidates can make the required changes till October 6, 2018. RRBs decided to give 'one-time chance' to candidates after deciding to consider Physics/ Maths as a trade for qualifying the CBT. As a result of which candidates want to make the changes in their application form.

The result for RRB ALP, technician first stage CBT is yet to release.

The second stage CBT will commence soon after the RRBs release the final answer key of the first exam and its result. RRBs have completed the formalities of releasing provisional answer key and challenge submission. The final answer key will come on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates.

Close to 47 lakh degree, diploma and matriculate candidates had registered for the exam out of which 76.76% appeared, as per the data released by the Ministry of Railways. As per the selection norm set by the RRBs, out of the 36 lakh candidates who have appeared for the exam, only 27% will qualify for the next stage CBT. Read: 1 Out Of 56 Stand A Chance To Qualify 1st CBT Of RRB Group C Exam

