RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025: Admit Card Expected To Be Out On This Date

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the NTPC Undergraduate 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT) between August 7 and September 8, 2025 (tentative dates). Ahead of the exam, the city intimation slip and admit card are expected to be released soon on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

As per the schedule:

The City Intimation Slip, which includes the candidate's exam city and date, is likely to be released on July 28, 2025.

The Admit Card (E-Call Letter) is expected to be available from August 3, 2025, i.e. 4 days prior to the individual's exam date mentioned in the intimation slip.

Candidates must carry their Aadhaar ID to the examination centre, as it will be used for biometric verification.

How To Download RRB NTPC UG 2025 Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website - rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to the login page

Step 4. Enter your credentials (registration number and date of birth)

Step 5. View and download your admit card

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam Pattern

• Total Questions: 100 (Multiple Choice)

• General Awareness - 40

• Mathematics - 30

• General Intelligence & Reasoning - 30

• Duration: 90 minutes

• Negative Marking: 1/3 mark deduction for each incorrect answer

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RRB website for the latest updates on the recruitment process, exam details, and admit card release.