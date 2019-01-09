RRB Group D Answer Key This Week; Here Are Direct Links To Download

RRB Group D answer key will be released on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards

RRB Group D answer key: RRBs or Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RRB Group D answer key for the exams held from September to December last year. An official from the Board had confirmed to NDTV earlier the Group D answer keys will be released on January 11, 2019. The RRB Group answer keys will be released on the official websites of various regional RRBs. The RRB, official hiring arm of Indian Railways, had released a notification for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacancies in Group D posts earlier last year.

"The official answer key will be released on January 11,' confirmed Angaraj Mohan, Executive Director, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to NDTV.

"Candidates will be allowed 7 days to raise objections and submit representations," he further added.

"The results can be expected by the last week of January," he had said earlier.

RRB Group D answer key: Direct links to download

Click on the respective RRBs of your choice to download Group D answer key:

The RRBs have released the schedule for RRB ALP second stage exam date schedule today. The exams will begin from January 21, 2019. The Boards had released the RRB ALP recruitment first stage exam results last month.

