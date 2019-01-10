RRB Group D Answer Key Tomorrow; Important Points Candidates Should Know

RRB Group D answer key 2018: To be released on various RRB websites hosted at www.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group D answer key 2018: The RRB Group D answer key is expected to be released on January 11, 2019 i.e. tomorrow. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways will publish the RRB Group D answer key on the official websites of the various regional Boards like RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata and RRB Patna. The RRB Group D answer keys, which are expected tomorrow, will be provisional answer key prepared by the Boards as per expert opinion. The Board will be providing an objection raising window for the candidates, using that, the applicants may raise their concerns regarding the keys. The keys will be released on various RRB websites hosted at www.indianrailways.gov.in.

An official from RRB has confirmed to NDTV today that the answer keys will be released on January 11, 2019. He also said the RRB Group D result will be released on February 18, 2019.

The Board has already released the first stage results and final answer keys for another related recruitment process, famously known as RRB ALP.

RRB Group D answer key 2018: Important points candidates should know

1. The RRB Group D answer key will be released on the official websites of regional boards.

2. The RRB Group D answer key objection window will be opened soon after the release of the keys. The candidates will be provided a stipulated time to raise objections towards the preliminary keys.

3. The user ID to login into objection form of RRB Group D answer keys will be the application sequence number received by the candidates at the time of registration on their mobile and password will be the password received in their e-mail ID.

4. It advised to all the applicants who are raising objections to RRB Group D answer key, that the candidates must read the instructions carefully before they start creating their objections and before stating their objections, the candidates must go through the question and answers carefully.

5. While raising objections, the candidates must be clear about their argument and according to the RRB instructions, ambiguous Objection may not be considered for evaluation.

6. The candidates will be given a remarks column --on the official link of RRB Group D answer key objection window --, where you will have to enter their reasons for objection clearly. Objections with no valid explanation or reference will not be taken into account and will be discarded, according to RRBs.

7. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives as well as the objections once submitted cannot be edited later.

RRB Group D answer key: How to download

8. In the question paper view, which will be provided on the answer key link, the correct answer will be marked by a green tick mark next to the option.

9. The candidates may note that the question ID, which is used for all references, is mentioned to the right of the question.

10. The status of the question, whether a candidate answered it or not, is also mentioned to the right of the question. The option a candidate chose during the exam is shown to the right of the question.

(Source: The RRB ALP answer key notification)

