RRB Group D Answer Key Challenge Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

The facility for raising objections towards RRB Group D answer key will open on January 14

RRB Group D answer key challenge will begin on the official websites of various regional RRBs from January 14 the preliminary keys which were released online on Friday. The facility for raising objections towards the RRB Group D answer key will be open till January 19, 2019. To view the RRB Group F question paper in which the candidates had appeared in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Level 1 (Group D) posts with the options selected by them and the correct answer key, they may login with their credentials and click on the response sheet tab.

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB held the recruitment exam for more than 60,000 posts in Indian Railways from September to December last year.

The RRBs, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, will release the results after finalizing the answer keys after receiving objections from the candidates.

RRB Group D answer key challenge schedule

Raising of objections on the questions or options and fee payment begins: January 14, 2019 at 17:00 hrs

Closing of the Objection raising and payment window: January 19, 2019 at 23:59 hrs

RRB Group D answer key challenge: Fee

The fee for raising objection towards RRB Group D answer key is Rs 50/- per question.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

RRB Group D answer key challenge: Procedure

RRB Group D answer key: The challenge process will kick start from January 14

For raising objections towards the answer keys, the candidates have to select the question ID from among the dropdown list. Therefore, in order to raise objection, the question ID has to be noted for selecting the same from the drop down list.

Further, in case candidates want to raise an objection as an incorrect answer key then they have to note the correct option ID from the FOUR option IDs available on the top right corner of the question. The correct option ID may be selected from the drop down list of option IDs and then submitted.

Similarly for other type of objections such as All options incorrect, Incorrect / Ambiguous question, Multiple correct answers, Translation error, Any other mistake etc, the candidates may select the type of objection and furnish reason/supporting references in the explanation box.

The candidates have to first decide based on the review, as to for how many questions they wish to raise objection and then start raising the objection as detailed above.

On completion of the objection(s), the fee amount equal to Rs 50/number of questions for which objection has been raised will be displayed for making the payment online either through Net Banking or Debit/Credit Card. The objection raised shall be accepted only on successful completion of payment. Objections raised without making the prescribed fee will not be considered.

