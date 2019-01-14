RRB ALP 2nd Exam Admit Cards This Week, Mock Test Available Online

RRB ALP Admit Card This Week, Mock Test Link Available

The second exam for RRB ALP, technician recruitment will be held from January 21 to January 23. "You will be able to download your e-call letter 4 days prior to your Exam Date which will cover all required information, such as Exam Centre details, Roll No. etc. You will be allowed to appear in the Examination on the basis of e-call letter only," said the RRBs. Candidates can expect the admit cards this week. RRBs will intimate candidates about the admit card date, time and login through the registered mobile number and email IDs.

RRBs have already informed candidates about the exam date, city, the shift in which they will appear for the exam, the reporting time, the gate closure time and the exam starting time. The scores of the first exam and the question paper have also been released.

Mock test link for the second exam, which will also be computer based, has been activated online. The mock test will help candidates understand the computer based test pattern so that it is convenient for them to appear for the paper on the exam day. Candidates can login to the portal using their registration number.

