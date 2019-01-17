RRB ALP Admit Card Soon, Over 12 Lakh To Take 2nd Exam Next Week

RRB ALP Exam From January 21 to January 23: Important Points To Know

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will conduct the second computer based test (CBT) for ALP, technician posts on January 21-23. More than 12 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. RRBs have already released the exam city, date and shift details online. The admit card or hall ticket for the exam will be released today. RRBs will intimate candidates about the admit card date, time and login through the registered mobile number and email IDs. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and the date of birth.

This is the last CBT for the ALP, technician selection. However for the ALP post, candidates shall appear for an additional aptitude test. Mock test link for the second exam has been activated online. The mock test will enable candidates to understand the exam properly so that it is convenient for them to appear for the paper on the exam day. Candidates can login to the portal using their registration number.

Candidates who qualify the second CBT will undergo medical examination and RRBs will verify their document before declaring them qualified for the job. After the selection procedures are over, RRBs will release the final merit list for filling up 64,371 posts under Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, the answer keys of the exam held for Group D recruitment have been released online. Candidates can challenge the official key online before January 19.

