In A Year Of Firsts, Indian Railway Sets Up Rail University, Conducts Recruitment For 1.3 Lakh Posts

Indian Railways set up country's first rail university in 2018

In what could be called a 'year of firsts', 2018 became the year when Indian Railways became the third in the world to establish a Rail University. Up until the setting up of the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) in Vadodara, Gujarat, there were only two rail universities in the world - in Russia and China. The rail university admitted its first batch of students in September this year.

The National Rail and Transportation Institute was formally inaugurated on December 15, 2018 by Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The maiden batch of the University consists of 103 students from 20 states who would be studying in two fully-residential undergraduate courses. Out of the total enrolled students, 41 are admitted in BBA -- Transportation Management -- and 62 students in B.Sc. (Transportation Technology) programme.

"With the establishment of India's first Rail University in Vadodara, we have initiated an era of a skilled and talented 'New Railways', which places India's youth in the driving seat of progress," Goyal said.

2018 was also the year when Indian Railways conducted one of its largest recruitment drive to fill over 1.3 lakh vacancies. The national transporter had advertised Group C and Group D vacancies in February this year.

The initial selection process for both the groups is over now with Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) now gearing up for the next stages. Selection process for Group C posts involves two Computer-based Tests (CBTs). The first CBT for Group C is over and second CBT will begin in January. In case of Group D, preliminary CBT is over and now the RRBs would conduct Skill Test for candidates who qualify in the CBT.

Apart from the Group C and Group D vacancies, Indian Railway is also in the process of announcing more than 14,000 Junior Engineer vacancies before the year ends.

