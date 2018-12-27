14,000 Jobs To Be Announced This Week: Confirmed Railway Official

RRB JE Recruitment 2018: Application Date, How To Apply, Exam Pattern, Selection Process

As many as 14,000 vacancies will be announced by Indian Railways for Junior Engineer post. 'The official notification will be released on Saturday,' said Angaraj Mohan, Executive Director, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to NDTV.

Searches on the said recruitment started on Wednesday after a job notification, which looks like an official railway notice, was shared on social media. The notification, which shows it to be from the weekly edition of Employment News (dated December 29 to January 4), reads that the registration process will begin on January 2.

Candidates are suggested to follow the official website for updates regarding this job.

Under this recruitment, railways will select candidates for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Senior Section Engineer and Chief Depot Material Superintendent.

Indian Railways will recruit Junior Engineers after three years span. In 2015, the RRBs had released the notice in June for more than 2000 vacancies.

The RRBs are currently engaged in the selection process for close to 1.3 lakh Group C and Group D posts. The first stage selection for both the recruitment, advertised through CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018, is over. While results for group C exam has been declared, the results for the Group D exam is expected soon.

