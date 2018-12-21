Qualifiers Double After Railways Revise Result

RRB ALP Result 2018: 13 Lakh Qualify For Second CBT

In the first stage exam for selection to Group C (Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician) posts in Indian Railways, about 13 lakh candidates have been declared qualified. 36% of the total candidates who appeared for the 'world's largest computer based test' are now eligible for the second stage of the exam which is scheduled to be held in January. The said result is the 'revised' one, after recruitment boards of the railways received representations from candidates on errors in translation of question paper.

With this re-evaluation, the number of qualifiers has increased to more than double the number of qualifiers in the 'scrapped' result. In the result, declared on November 2, close to 6 lakh candidates were declared qualified.

64,371 vacancies will be filled up through two tier computer based tests, document verification and medical examination. For the assistant loco pilot post, there will be an additional aptitude test as well.

The second exam will be held on 20, 21, 22 and 23 January. The candidates can download their examination city intimation letter ten days prior to the actual day of the examination.

E-call letters will be available four days prior to the examination date. The candidates will be informed to download their e-call letter through SMS, e-mail and also notice on the website of RRB.

