Railway Recruitment Boards Release Scores Of Group C Exam

Railways Release Scores, Merit List Of ALP, Technician Exam

'Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status for 2nd Stage CBT by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth,' said the railway recruitment boards after releasing the results of the first computer based test for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians. '...who have secured their respective community wise qualifying marks have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT,' it said this evening.

RRB ALP Result, Scores

'On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options. This facility will be available only up to 19.01.2019,' adds the official statement.

The merit list supersedes the shortlist for 2nd stage CBT published by RRBs on November 2.

'All these candidates shall be advised through official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT. The e-call letter will be available for download 4 days prior to CBT date,' it said about the second CBT which is scheduled to be held from January 20 till January 23.

