RRBs To Release Revised Result For ALP, Technician First Stage Computer Based Test Today

RRBs To Release Revised Result For ALP, Technician First Stage CBT

RRB ALP Result 2018: The wait for almost 36 lakh candidates who appeared for Railway Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician recruitment exam will be over soon. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), which had released the result for first Computer Based Test (CBT) held for selection for the post of ALP and Technician, is expected to release the revised result today. RRBs had to revise the result after receiving objection from candidates on the final answer key and translation of some questions.

The revised result will be released on the official websites of the regional RRBs. Along with the qualifying status of a candidate for the second stage Computer Based Test, RRBs will also release the revised cut off.

RRBs had released the first stage CBT result for RRB ALP Technician exam on November 2, 2018. Within 10 days of the result announcement, RRBs released a notice which read,

"RRBs have received certain representations from the candidates raising issues on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. In response, RRBs have decided to examine all such issues afresh.

After this review, final keys along with the revised scores will be published again. The revised list of shortlisted candidates will also be published on the websites of RRBs for the information of all the candidates."

Candidates waited in anticipation and amidst various speculations about the RRB ALP revised result declaration date. To address result declaration speculations, RRBs released another notice on December 4, 2018 which said that " fresh result of 1st Stage CBT along with the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by 20.12.2018."

Since the results have been delayed, the commencement date for second stage CBT was also shifted. Earlier the exams were to begin from December 12 but were postponed to December 24 and further postponed to January 21, 2019. Now, the second stage CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment will begin on January 21 and end on January 23, 2019.

