'Revised' Result Of Railway Exam Soon

'RRB ALP Result 2018': Railways To Announce Fresh Results Soon

As many as 36 lakh candidates are awaiting the fresh results of the exam held for Assistant Loco Pilot and technician posts. It's been 10 months since Indian Railways notified the recruitment and as of now the formalities of the first selection level, out of three, is yet to be completed. '...the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by 20.12.2018,' said the railway recruitment boards (RRB) on December 4.

Official Links For Railway Result

'RRB ALP result' has been a major keyword in online searches, for jobs and railway exam trends, since October. The first result was released on November 2 which was later annulled citing 'representations received from candidates that there are errors in question/ translation'. The language translations of all the question papers are being reviewed. The exam was held in 15 regional languages from August 9 to September 4.

RRB ALP Candidates May Apply For Fee Refund From December 21

After the results are declared, candidates should log in to the official website of RRB they had opted during registration. The candidates can also access the master question paper of their shift of examination along with the final key of answers. The cut-off marks for all the notified posts will also be available on the website. Railways may change the pattern of result declaration; the aforementioned conditions are based on the result released earlier.

RRB ALP Result 2018: 5 Mistakes To Avoid After Result Is Declared

The railways proposes to fill up 64371 vacancies through this recruitment process.