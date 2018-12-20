Direct PDF Links For RRB ALP Revised Result; Check Here

The RRB ALP revised result has been released on the official websites of various regional Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB ALP results have been declared based on the performance in the first stage CBT or Computer Based Test conducted from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018 by the hiring agency of Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Indian Railways, country's largest employer released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians (notification famously known as CEN 01/2018) in the beginning of this year.
The candidates bearing the roll numbers as published on the RRB ALP result PDF pages republished here have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the second stage CBT as per their merit and post preferences.
Candidates must note that, the roll numbers here are arranged horizontally in ascending order and not in order of merit.
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: Check here
RRB ALP Result 2018: The revised results have been announced by Indian Railways today.
Candidates awaiting their revised RRB ALP Technician result may open their respective RRB linksand check their results:
RRB Ahmedabad: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Allahabad: Click here for RRB ALP Result
RRB Ajmer: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Bhubaneswar: Yet to be announced
RRB Bhopal: Yet to be announced
RRB Bangalore: Click here for RRB ALP results (The PDF is not opening properly)
RRB Bilaspur: Yet to be announced
RRB Chennai: Yet to be announced
RRB Chandigarh: Yet to be announced
RRB Gorakhpur: Yet to be announced
RRB Guwahati: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Jammu: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Kolkata: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Malda: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Mumbai: Yet to be announced
RRB Muzaffarpur: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Patna: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Ranchi: Yet to be announced
RRB Secunderabad: Yet to be announced
RRB Siliguri: Yet to be announced
RRB Thiruvananthapuram: Click here for RRB ALP result
