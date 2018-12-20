Direct PDF Links For RRB ALP Revised Result; Check Here

Revised RRB ALP result: The results have been the hiring agency of Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board, based tests held in August and September.

Jobs | | Updated: December 20, 2018 20:17 IST
RRB ALP result 2018: The results have been published on the official websites of the Boards


New Delhi: 

The RRB ALP revised result has been released on the official websites of various regional Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB ALP results have been declared based on the performance in the first stage CBT or Computer Based Test conducted from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018 by the hiring agency of Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Indian Railways, country's largest employer released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians (notification famously known as CEN 01/2018) in the beginning of this year.

The candidates bearing the roll numbers as published on the RRB ALP result PDF pages republished here have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the second stage CBT as per their merit and post preferences. 

Candidates must note that, the roll numbers here are arranged horizontally in ascending order and not in order of merit.

RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: Check here

RRB ALP Result 2018: The revised results have been announced by Indian Railways today. 

Candidates awaiting their revised RRB ALP Technician result may open their respective RRB linksand check their results:

RRB Ahmedabad: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Allahabad: Click here for RRB ALP Result

RRB Ajmer: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Bhubaneswar: Yet to be announced

RRB Bhopal: Yet to be announced

RRB Bangalore: Click here for RRB ALP results (The PDF is not opening properly)

RRB Bilaspur: Yet to be announced

RRB Chennai: Yet to be announced

RRB Chandigarh: Yet to be announced

RRB Gorakhpur: Yet to be announced

RRB Guwahati: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Jammu: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Kolkata: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Malda: Click here for RRB ALP result 

RRB Mumbai: Yet to be announced

RRB Muzaffarpur: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Patna: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Ranchi: Yet to be announced

RRB Secunderabad: Yet to be announced

RRB Siliguri: Yet to be announced

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: Click here for RRB ALP result
 

