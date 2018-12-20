RRB ALP Result: Indian Railways Releases Recruitment Exam Results For 36 Lakh Candidates

Indian Railways conducted the recruitment examinations in August and September this year

The much-awaited revised RRB ALP results and scores have been released on the official websites of the Indian Railways. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, official hiring arm of India's largest employer, had organised the the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 9 to September 4 this year for 47.56 lakh candidates. The Boards have now released the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their merit and post preferences.

RRBs Allahabad, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jammu and Kolkata have released the results so far.

The initial results, for over 36 lakh candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam, were announced in the first week of November, but the same was withdrawn later after the Railways received representations from candidates who convinced the Boards that there were errors in questions and translation.

The next stage for recruitment of more than 64,000 Assistant Loco-Pilots or ALPs and Technicians will be another CBT, which is scheduled to start in the last third of January 2018.

All RRBs that are part of the ALP and Technician recruitment process, had released the answer keys and the candidates where given chance to raise objections on the official answers chosen by the Boards.

The results have been released on the official websites of RRBs.

Candidates may visit the respective RRBs to check their results.

RRB ALP Revised Result: How To Check From Indian Railways Websites

Elaborate arrangements have been made by Indian Railways for this examination, which is part of one of the largest recruitment process of in the history of the organisation. Along with this ALP and Technician recruitment, the RRBs are currently engaged in another mammoth hiring process, for more than 60,000 Group D employees.

The examination was online in various centres and each center was equipped with modern electronic devices so as to be as candidate friendly as possible.

To ensure free and fair examination CCTV cameras had been installed in the examination halls. Apart from trained invigilators flying squads were also deputed to visit centers so that there is no unfair means adopted by any candidate.

Click here for more Jobs News

