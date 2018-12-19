RRB ALP Revised Result: How To Check From Indian Railways Websites

RRB ALP result 2018: Revised shortlist and individual scores expected soon

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of the Indian Railways is expected to announce the revised RRB ALP Technician result soon on the official websites. Along with the shortlist for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT), which is scheduled to be held next month, the Boards will be releasing the individual scores of the candidates too. The RRBs, the official hiring agency of country largest employer, conducted the first stage CBT from August 9 to September 4 this year. The initial results were announced in the first week of November, but the same was withdrawn later after the Railways received representations from candidates who convinced the Boards that there were errors in questions and translation.

Over 36 lakh candidates have appeared for this recruitment exam.

The revised Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP results are expected to be announced in a PDF file. The PDF files, which is going to be different for every single RRB, will carry the roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the second state CBT.

In February this year, the RRBs had announced a vacancy of 26,000 to the recruitment of RRB ALP and Technician posts which was later increased to 64,000.

Revised RRB ALP Result 2018: How to check the short list

Follow these steps to download your RRB ALP results:

Step One : Visit the official RRB website you have registered. (Direct link here)

Step Two : Click on the link provided on the homepage which has the shortlisted candidates PDF.

Step Three : On next page, check for your registration number.

If you find your number in the PDF file open there, that means, you have been selected for the second stage CBT.

A link will be made available to check the individual scores scores of the candidates.

RRB ALP Revised Result: How to check individual scores

Step One : Visit the official RRB website. (Direct links here)

Step Two : Click on the link for candidate login for score and master QP with final key.

Step Three : Login using your user id and date of birth.

Step Four : View your scores and download the master question paper along with the final answer key.

