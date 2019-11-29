Indian Railways Releases ALP, Technician Provisional Panel

RRB ALP result 2019: Indian Railways has released the provisional panel ALPs and Technician recruitment..

The Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, have released the provisional panel (or selection list or final result, as it can be called) for the recruitment of ALPs and Technicians. The Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP and Technicians recruitment process was held for 64,371 posts in country's largest employer.

The RRB ALP provisional panel has been released on the offiical portals of various Boards like RRB Chennai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bhopal etc.

The ALP Main Panel of 1,308 candidates includes ALP Part Panel of 986 candidates earlier published on August 26, 2019.

About 47.45 lakhs candidates applied for these posts.

Indian Railways' recruitment for RRB ALP posts began in early 2018.

Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of ALP and Technician recruitment was conducted in 33 shifts over 11 days from August 9 to September 4, 2018 at 440 test centers in 166 cities across India and recorded the highest number of attendance of about 36.42 lakh candidates (approx.77%).

The second stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from January 21 to 23, 2019 in 9 shifts. The attendance was about 88%.

ALP, Technician provisional panel official link

The Computer Based Aptitude Test was conducted on May 10, 2019 for ALPs only. The attendance was about 84%. This was followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

"From amongst the candidates present and found suitable in DV, Fit in requisite Medical Standard, the candidates as mentioned against each post are being recommended to Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Headquarters Office, Baroda House, New Delhi for appointment in the Railway," said a statement from the RRBs.

"Candidature of all the candidates appearing in this panel is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished by them in their online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment/appointment process. It may be noted that merely getting placed in the provisional panel does not entitle him/her in any way to an appointment in the Railways," the RRB ALP selection notification said.

Click here for more Jobs News

