Indian Railways Finalises Recruitment Of 70,500 Posts

RRB Group D and RRB ALP recruitment was announced for a total of 1.27 lakh vacancies in 2018.

The Ministry of Railways successfully conducted, what can be called -- according to an official statement -- as one of the world's largest recruitment exercise, for filling up critical safety and operational posts and has reached its completion stage. For the total of 1.27 lakh vacancies announced for RRB Group D and RRB ALP recruitment in 2018, the Railway Recruitment Board, one of the official hiring arms of the Railways, has furnished panels of about 70,500 posts to the largest employer in the country.

According to a Ministry statement, the rest of the panels are under process due to medical appeal cases for both RRB Group D and RRB ALP recruitment and the Zonal Railway will soon be advised about the rest of the panels.

RRBs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and appointment is offered only by the respective Railway Administrations, according to the official notifications released by RRBs for various recruitments.

Two recruitment notifications- one for Assistant Loco Pilots or ALPs and Technician and the other for Level I -- erstwhile Group D -- posts, were released in the year 2018 for filling up about 1.27 lakh vacancies.

Total posts of ALPs and Technicians were 64,371. About 47.45 lakhs candidates applied for these posts. Vacancies for Group D were 63,202 and around 1.9 crore candidates applied for these posts. Total of approx.2.4 crores applicants applied, making it the largest recruitment exercise.

Indian Railways' recruitment for RRB Group D and ALP posts began in early 2018.

Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of ALP and Technician recruitment was conducted in 33 shifts over 11 days from August 9 to September 4, 2018 at 440 test centers in 166 cities across India and recorded the highest number of attendance of about 36.42 lakh candidates (approx.77%).

The second stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from January 21 to 23, 2019 in 9 shifts. The attendance was about 88%.

The Computer Based Aptitude Test was conducted on May 10, 2019 for ALPs only. The attendance was about 84%. This was followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Panels for the posts of ALP and Technician of about 17,500 posts have been furnished to the Railways, according to the statement.

The mega CBT for Group D commenced from September 17, 2018 and was successfully completed on December 17, 2018.

The exam was conducted in 152 shifts over 51 days in 16 cities in 405 exam centres. Total number of eligible candidates were 1,89,82,719 (approx. 1.90 crores) out of which 1,17,14,754 appeared for the Computer Based Test which is about 61.71%. This was followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

For the posts of Group D, panels of about 53,000 posts have been furnished to the Railways, the statement said.

For the post of JE/DMS/ CMA, RRBs conducted the first stage CBT from May 22, 19 to June 2, 19 and June 26, 2019 to June 28, 2019 for 24.75 lakh candidates for the posts of JE/DMS/CMA. It was conducted in 35 shifts over 12 days at 356 test centers in 109 cities across India. The attendance was about 62.5%.

The second stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from August 28, 2019 to September 1, 2019 in 10 shifts. The attendance was about 88%. The candidates will be intimated shortly for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

