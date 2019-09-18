In Last Two Years, Over 5 Crore Apply For Around 3 Lakh Jobs In Railways

The applications were received by two of the hiring agencies of the Railways, RRB and RRC.

According to a latest communication by the Indian Railways, the largest employer in the country recieved 5,09,82,157 applications for 2,83,331 vacancies announced in the last two years. The applications were received by two of the hiring agencies of the Railways, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Among the total 5 crore applications, largest number of applications were received for the RRB Group D recruitment announced last year, 1,89,82,719, followed by RRB NTPC recruitment announced this year, 1,26,30,885.

RRB Group D recruitment 2018 was for 62,907 vacancies while RRB NTPC recruitment is for 35,208 posts.

Among the total 7 RRB and RRC recruitment announced in last years, the biggest recruitment was announced for 1,03,769 RRC Group D post, which was notified in 2019. This recruitment saw 1,15,67,248 applications.

Currently, the RRBs, one of the official recruitment arms of Indian Railways, are engaged in the recruitment of various cadres which include RRB Paramedical, RRB NTPC and Various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories. Apart from these exams, RRCs is expected to organise Group D exam in coming months.

There are 21 RRBs, having pan-India presence, undertake recruitment of various categories in Group 'C' posts on Indian Railways. They are under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs.

RRBs have completely switched over to digital mode and almost all the recruitment processes which involve calling applications, conduct of examinations, evaluation of candidates, verification of documents and formation of panel of eligible candidates are Computer Based.

The Computer Based Tests(CBTs) are conducted in 15 languages namely Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

