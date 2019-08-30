Indian Railway Defers Decision On Rejected Group D Applications

RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: Important update released for applicants

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the date to intimate candidates who applied for RRC Group D recruitment about their application status. After RRBs released application status of candidates who had applied for Group D recruitment advertised this year, several applicants complained that their application was rejected despite adhering to the rules released by RRBs in recruitment notice.

RRBs, taking cognizance of such complains, had provided the facility for such aggrieved candidates to submit their complaints online. The facility to submit complain about rejection of Group D application was available from August 17 to August 23, 2019.

RRBs, which are conducting the application process on behalf of RRCs with which the vacancies of Group D posts are available, had set August 31 as the date by which applicants would be intimated about the final decision on their application status. RRBs had said that candidates would be informed about their application status through SMS and email.

However, in a notice released recently and which is available on RRB websites, RRBs have said that scrutiny of complains received is still going on and it will take some more time before a decision could be reached.

Hence, RRBs will now intimate applicants about their application status on September 6, 2019. The decision on grievances will be final and binding.

It is worth noting that the delay in resolution of issues related to application status is also causing a delay in the commencement of the selection process. The tentative schedule for the computer-based test for RRC Group D recruitment is September and October 2019 but there has been no word from Indian Railway on the expected exam dates.

Indian Railway had advertised 1,03,769 Group D vacancies in February this year. The application process was conducted through March to April.

