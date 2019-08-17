RRC Group D 2019: RRBs Begin Complaint Submission For Rejected Applications

RRC Group D: RRBs have begun complaint submission process for rejected applications

RRB Group D 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have begun the process to submit complaint on rejected RRC Group D applications. This year Indian railway had announced more than 1 lakh Group D vacancies with the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). The application process for RRC Group D recruitment was carried out by RRBs which recently released application status for candidates who had applied for the recruitment.

Several candidates complained, after the release of application status, that their application was rejected on faulty grounds. RRBs upon receiving these complaints decided to give another chance to aggrieved candidates to submit their complaints to resolve the matter.

The links to submit complaint about RRC Group D application status is active now. Candidates whose applications were rejected without a proper reason can now login using their registration id and date of birth and submit their complaint in the prescribed format.

The online facility to submit complaints will be available till midnight on August 23, 2019. Any complaint received after August 23 will not be entertained by the Indian Railway.

The final decision on the complaints received will be intimated to the candidates through SMS or email latest by August 31, 2019.

"The decision on grievances will be final and binding on candidates. No further chance of representation will be given."

