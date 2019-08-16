Indian Railway Releases Important Update For Rejected RRC Group D Applications

RRB Group D: Indian Railway has invited complaints from applicants whose applications got rejected

RRB Group D 2019: Indian Railway, in a latest notification, has invited application form candidates who had applied for RRC Group D recruitment and whose applications were rejected. Railway Recruitment Boards, which are managing the application process for the RRC Group D recruitment, had revived complains form several applicants who claimed their application was rejected without any reason.

These candidates said that their application was rejected on account of faulty signature or photograph uploaded in their application forms. However, the candidates maintained that they had uploaded correct files, adhering to the specifications set for photograph and/or signature upload.

RRBs had earlier released a notice that the final decision on all such applications will be taken by August 31, 2019.

In the latest notification, the RRBs have instructed all such candidates to submit complaints regarding application rejection through the helpdesk link which will be active from tomorrow. The last date to submit complaint is August 23, 2019.

The link to submit complaint will be available on the following RRBs' websites:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Kolkata RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Mumbai

The final decision on the complaint received will be intimated to the candidates through SMS or email latest by August 31, 2019.

"The decision on grievances will be final and binding on candidates. No further chance of representation will be given," reads the official notice.

