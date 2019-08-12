Indian Railway To Review Rejected Applications For Group D Posts; Decision By August 31

RRB Group D 2019: Indian Railway decides to review rejected applications

RRB Group D 2019: Days after the Railway Recruitment Boards released application status for more than 1 lakh Group D posts, candidates complained of their application being rejected without any ground. The candidates complained that their application was rejected on the basis of photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards, which, the candidates claimed, was wrong.

After receiving complaints from several candidates, the Recruitment Board has decided to review the applications of all such candidates.

In a notice released on official RRB website, the Board said, "All the complaints received regarding rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature etc. are being examined. The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019."

The Board will go through all the rejected applications and will intimate its final decision on the validity of such applications through SMS and email.

After the issue of application status is sorted, the RRBs are expected to update on the computer based test which will be conducted for selection of candidates for Group D posts.

This year Indian Railway notified more than 1 lakh group D vacancies for its various units. The application process was conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

