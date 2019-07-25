RRC Group D Application Status Released. Direct Link Here

RRC Group D recruitment 2019: The application status can be accessed from the official websites

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Ministry of Railways has released the application status of candidates who had applied for the RRC Group D or RRB Group D posts. According to the Boards, the scrutiny of applications has been completed and the candidates can view their application status as either provisionally eligible candidates or as rejected candidates along with the reasons for rejection. The application status of the RRB Group D candidates can be viewed on the links provided on the official websites of RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Chennai, RRB Allahabad, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bhopal, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Ranchi, RRB Ajmer, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Bangalore, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Patna, RRB Chandigarh and RRB Secunderabad.

Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC has fixed September-October months of 2019 to conduct the recruitment exam announced for more than one lakh vacancies in the national transporter. The total aspirants who have applied for the Level 1 or Group D recruitment is expected to be in millions.

RRC Group D application status: Direct link here

RRC Group D application: The status can be checked from the official websites of RRBs mentioned above.

Check your RRC Group D application status from the links available on the direct link provided here:

RRC Group D application status direct link

By giving the application registration number and date of birth, the candidates will be able to view the eligibility or ineligibility status of their application.

The link will be active from July 25 to July 31.

"While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisional eligible candidates list, RRB/RRC reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB/RRC regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from ineligible candidates," the RRC Group D notification regarding Application status said.

"Beware of the touts who may misguide the candidates with false promise of getting them selected for the job on illegal consideration. The recruitment process in the RRB/RRC exams is fully computerized and the selection is based on the merit of candidates," RRC Group D notification regarding Application status said.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRB or RRB for periodical updates regarding the progress on RRB Group recruitment and not to get mislead by unauthenticated news items/posts circulating in media/social media, the Board asked the applicants.

"SMS and E- mail will be sent to the candidate's mobile number and email id provided in his/her application whose application is rejected," said the notification by Chairpersons, Railway Recruitment Boards.

