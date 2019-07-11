RRB Releases Junior Engineer Exam Answer Key, Revises Normalization Formula

Jobs | | Updated: July 11, 2019 17:35 IST
RRB JE 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have revised the normalization formula for calculating normalized marks for a multi-session exam. The revised formula will be applied to the marks of candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam conducted for RRB JE recruitment announced in 2018. After applying the revised formula, the marks of a candidate will be calculated up to 5 decimal places to rule out possibilities of a tie.

The revised formula for normalization is given below:

Meanwhile, RRBs have released the RRB JE answer key on the respective websites. Candidates who appeared for the stage I RRB JE exam, can download answer key, question paper and Candidate's response sheet from the official websites.

The link for RRB JE objection tracker will remain active till midnight on July 14, 2019.

Candidates are allowed to raise only one objection at a time and complete the process by making the necessary payment. For each objection raise, candidate has to pay Rs. 50.

RRBs would go through all the objections submitted and in case an objection is found to be justified, they will revise the answer key.

The final result will be prepared on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key. The raw score of each candidate will be normalized as per the formula given above.

