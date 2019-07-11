Railway Recruitment Board To Release Junior Engineer (JE) Exam Answer Key Today

RRB JE answer key will be released today on the official website

RRB JE Answer Key: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the answer key for RRB JE (JUnior Engineer) exam today. Along with releasing the answer key, the recruitment boards will also begin the objection submission process for RRB JE answer key. As per an official notice, the link to access RRB JE answer key, Question paper and Candidate's response sheet was to be activated today at 12:00 noon but so far no link has been provided by the board.

Candidates who appeared in the RRB JE exam, which was conducted in the computer-based mode, will have to wait some more for the link to be provided.

Once the RRBs provide the link to access RRB JE answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below to download the RRB JE Answer Key.

RRB JE 2018 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to respective RRB website.

Step two: Click on the objection tracker link.

Step three: Login to the objection tracker using your registration number and password.

Step four: Click on the 'Question Paper and Response' button.

Step five: Click on the 'Objection' button given next to a question, if you wish to raise an objection. This will open an objection page where you can choose the type of objection from the drop down option and fill in the supporting details or upload supporting documents.

Candidates are allowed to raise only one objection at a time and complete the process by making the necessary payment. For each objection raise, candidate has to pay Rs. 50. The last date to submit objections on the RRB JE answer key is July 14, 2019 at 11:59 pm.

