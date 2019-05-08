Railway JE Exam Begins On May 22

RRB JE Exam Schedule Out

Railway Junior Engineer exam will begin on May 22 and admit cards will be released online May 18 onwards. This is the first selection process, to be conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRB), for recruiting Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the exam city and date beforehand. "Link will be published in RRBs' official websites shortly and candidates will be informed through their Registered Mobile and e-Mail ID," reads the official notification released on RRB portals.

The RRB JE exam will comprise 100 questions and candidates will be allowed 90 minutes to attempt the exam. For every negative answer, one-third of the total marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to the particular question.

Mock tests will be available online on RRB portals and candidates can take the exams and acquaint themselves with the online test pattern.

On the exam day, candidates should carry the original ID proof, e-call letter and passport size color photograph to the exam hall.

On the other hand, RRBs will conduct the aptitude test for ALP, technician posts on May 10. The exam, however, has been postponed in Odisha (except for Rourkela).

