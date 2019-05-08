Railway ALP Aptitude Test Postponed In Odisha

RRB ALP aptitude test is scheduled to be held on May 10.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have postponed the aptitude test for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician in Odisha particularly in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment/ Bhubaneswar and in the town of Balasore only under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment Board/ Kolkata. However in Rourkela, the exam will be held as per the current schedule. Concerned candidates will be intimated the new exam dates in due course.

RRBs will conduct the ALP aptitude test on May 10. Admit cards have been released online.

All important services such as rail & road communication, power supply, water supply, mobile, internet etc. have been badly affected in Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

Important exams-- NEET UG and AIIMS PG-- have been postponed in the State. Considering the condition in the State, HRD Ministry has also extended the registration date for JEE Advanced for Odisha students. Since the State is facing severe disruption in internet services, the Ministry has directed IIT Bhubaneswar to assist students in the registration process.

Meanwhile NEET UG exam which was supposed to be held on May 5 nationwide, will be held separately in Odisha on May 20; the exam will also be held in Karnataka on the same day for those candidates who missed the exam due to train delay.

