RRBs Announce New Dates For Re-scheduled JE Exam; Details Here

RRB JE admit card: The rescheduled exams will now be held from June 26, 2019 onwards.

RRB JE admit card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has announced the exam other related dates for those candidates whose examinations were rescheduled due to technical reasons. The RRBs had announced recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) last year. According to the schedule announced by RRB, the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB JE candidates whose examinations were rescheduled on technical reasons will now be held from June 26, 2019 onwards.

RRB JE exam 2019: Important Dates and Time for re-scheduled CBT 1

Viewing of the exam city and date intimation: June 16, 2019

Downloading of Train Travel Authority for eligible Candidates (This is only to make travel arrangements in train and not an e-call letter: June 16, 2019

Download of e- call letter: 4 days prior to first stage cbt date mentioned in exam city and date intimation

Activation of RRB JE mock link for CBT: June 16, 2019

Re-schedule of first stage CBT: June 26 to 28, 2019 (3 days)

"All Candidates, whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled , may login with their credentials on the above mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for eligible candidates only) and E-Call letter," RRBs said in a statement.

Duration of CBT will be 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe) and number of questions will be 100.

Questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and negative marking will be applied during the evaluation (1/3rd for every incorrect answer).

The RRB JE examination will consist of four sections-- Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General Science-- totalling to 100 marks. Mathematics and General Science will have 30 questions each whereas General Intelligence-Reasoning and General Awareness sections will have 25 and 15 questions, respectively.

The questions will carry one mark each.

Click here for more Jobs News

