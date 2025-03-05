RRB JE Result 2025 Declared For CBT 1, Check Steps To Download

RRB JE Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for Computer-Based Test (CBT) -1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result by visiting the official RRB website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Chemical Supervisor/Research, and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research.

Along with the results, RRB has also released zone-wise cut-off marks and scorecards for the CBT 1 exam.

The official notification reads: "While every care has been taken in preparing the result, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB regrets its inability to entertain any correspondence from unsuccessful candidates. Further, candidates can also view their individual result/scorecard by logging in to the RRB portal, entering their registration number and date of birth. This facility will be available only up to March 20, 2025."

The RRB JE CBT 1 result contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process, CBT 2. The tentative dates of the CBT 2 exam are March 19 and 20, 2025. Candidates who qualify in CBT 2 will be called for document verification and medical examination.

RRB JE Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1. Go to the regional website of the RRB.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Result" section.

Step 3. Click on the link "CEN-03/2024 Result of 1st Stage CBT for JE, JE(IT), DMS, and CMA Posts."

Step 4. You will be redirected to a result PDF.

Step 5. Download and take a hard copy of the results.

For further details, candidates can visit rrbapply.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in.

