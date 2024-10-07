Advertisement

RRB Exam Dates 2024 Announced For Various Exams, Check Full Schedule

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be conducted at the exam center.

RRB Exam Dates 2024 Announced For Various Exams, Check Full Schedule
Candidates can check official websites of RRBs for latest updates.

RRB Exam Dates 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates for Assistant Loco Pilot, Junior Engineer, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector, Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts.

Assistant Loco Pilot Exam 

Exam Date: November 25 to 29, 2024 

RRB issued a notification to fill 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts in the Indian Railways. This update follows the notice dated July 19, 2024.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process  
Candidates need to qualify through the following five stages to become an Assistant Loco Pilot:

1. CBT Stage I  
2. CBT Stage II  
3. Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)  
4. Document Verification  
5. Medical Examination  

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam

Exam Date: December 2 to 5, 2024

Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the application status for Sub-Inspector (SI) positions within the Railway Protection Force (RPF). 

The recruitment process will consist of various stages: the Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). Information regarding the examination schedule and venues will be provided to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS, and email.

Technician Exam 

Exam Date: December 16 to 26, 2024

For the Technician post, RRB has reopened the registration window from October 2 to October 16, 2024. New candidates can submit their applications during this period, while those who have already registered will have the opportunity to update their application forms and adjust their preferences by visiting the official website.

Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant Exam 

Exam Date: December 6 to 13, 2024

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, and others.

