Railway Junior Engineer And Other Major Recruitment Exams Provisional Answer Key Released

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the provisional answer key for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), DMS, and CMA, among others, on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key by visiting the official RRB website. The exam was held between December 16 and December 18 in a computer-based mode.

The question papers, responses, and answer keys can be checked by clicking the link available on the websites of the RRBs. These links will remain active until 11.55pm on December 28. The fee for raising objections is Rs 50.

If an objection is found to be valid, the fee paid will be refunded to the candidate, after deducting applicable bank charges. The refund will be processed to the account from which the online payment was made.

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website

Click on the answer key link

You will be directed to a new page

A PDF will open, which you can download

This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) plans to fill a total of 7,951 positions across various roles in Indian Railways. Of these, 17 vacancies are allocated for chemical supervisors, research supervisors, and metallurgical research posts, while 7,934 positions are for Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendents, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistants.

The RRB JE selection process includes a two-stage examination, followed by document verification and medical checks for shortlisted candidates. For further details, candidates can visit rrbapply.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in.