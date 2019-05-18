Railway JE Exam Begins Next Week; Exam Pattern In Detail

RRB JE Exam Pattern, Pass Mark, Question Paper Details

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) will conduct the examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). It will be held from May 22. The prelims examination will consist of four sections-- Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General Science-- totalling to 100 marks. Mathematics and General Science will have 30 questions each whereas General Intelligence-Reasoning and General Awareness sections will have 25 and 15 questions, respectively.

The questions will carry one mark each.

Candidates will be allotted 90 minutes time to attempt the questions. Candidates belonging to PwBD category will get 120 minutes time duration to attempt.

The computer based test or the CBT is the first of the two exams to be held for the RRB JE selection. The test will be based on education standards and minimum technical qualifications which are required for the post.

There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd for each incorrect answer in CBT.

The minimum marks required to qualify the test is 40%. The pass mark is 30% and 25% for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, respectively. For OBC candidates, the pass mark is 30% as well.

Those candidates who qualify the 1st Stage CBT can only write the 2nd Stage CBT.

For the second stage exam, candidates will be selected 15 times the number of vacancies.

Meanwhile the railway recruitment boards have released the admit cards for the exam. Candidates can download the admit cards from the respective board portals.

