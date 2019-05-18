Railway Junior Engineer Exam From May 22; Download Admit Cards From RRB Portals

RRB JE admit card released: Know how to download

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) have released admit cards for the Junior Engineer exam scheduled to be held from May 22. Download RRB JE Admit Card. There will be two computer based tests for selection to Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts. For the second stage exam, candidates will be selected 15 times the number of vacancies.

The RRB JE exam will comprise 100 questions from - Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, General Science-- and candidates will be allowed 90 minutes to attempt the exam. For every negative answer, one-third of the total marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to the particular question.

The minimum marks required to qualify the test is 40%. The pass mark is 30% and 25% for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, respectively. For OBC candidates, the pass mark is 30% as well.

"Electronic gadgets like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wrist watches or any other communication devices or pen/pencil, wallets/purses, belts and metallic wears including ornaments etc., are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall," reads the official notification.

