Release Group D Exam Dates, Demand Railway Job Aspirants

Railway job aspirants have taken to Twitter demanding examination dates for recruitment being held by the Indian Railways for its Group D posts. Through a Twitter trend (#RRC_GROUPD_EXAMDATE) that garnered more than 3.35 lakh impressions, the applicants have asked the railway minister and the recruitment body Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC to announce dates for RRC Group D exam.

Another related trend, #RRB_EXAM_CALENDAR, has also garnered more than 2.4 lakh impressions.

"The Railway Ministry should listen to the voice of the students of India and get the remaining railway exams done soon and release the Group D timetable," a Twitter user said.

In December last year, the railways had said that the RRC group D exam will begin after the RRB NTPC exam is over.

In a notification released recently, after the candidates protested online, the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB -- another recruitment arm of Indian Railways -- had said the non-technical popular category (NTPC) examinations will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31.

RRC group D exam was notified in 2019. A total of 1,15,67,248 candidates have registered for this exam against 1,03,769 posts.