RRB JE Final Answer Key Released, Results Expected Anytime Soon

RRB JE answer key 2019: RRB JE final answer keys have been released

RRB JE answer key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released the RRB JE final answer keys for the first state Computer Based Test (CBT) held recently. The RRB JE final answer keys can be accessed from the official websites of the Boards. Candidates who attended the first stage CBT were allowed to view their question paper, responses and RRB JE answer keys and raise the objections from July 11, 2019 to July 14, 2019. The RRB JE result for the first stage CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published today. The raw score of each candidate -- as the exams were held in various shifts -- will be normalized as per the formula given on the official website of RRBs.

According to the Board, the objections regarding RRB JE answer keys raised by the candidates were analysed and the keys for some questions were changed and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs.

Now, candidates may view the modified keys for their question papers wherever Key change is effected and also know the final decision on the objections raised by them if any, by logging on to a link provided in RRB websites from July 25, 2019 to July 27, 2019.

"The decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained," the notification regarding RRB JE final answer key said.

RRB JE final answer key: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB JE final answer key:

Step one: Go to respective RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link "CEN-03/2018 - Click to view modified key and decisions taken on the objection raised on keys of 1st Stage CBT (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)"

Step three: Click on the modified answer keys link provided on the next page open

Step four: Login with your registration details

Step five: Check your RRB JE final answer key from next page open.

