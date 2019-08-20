Reports On Foul Play In RRB JE Results Wrong And Unfounded: Ministry Of Railways

RRB JE recruitment: More than 2 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for second stage

In a clarification regarding RRB JE result of Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs, which invited much criticism and dismay from the job aspirants, Ministry of Railways said the apprehensions mentioned in the news reports are unfounded and wrong. Several candidates have gone to social media platforms and complained about the selection process of the Junior Engineer or RRB JE recruitment after the Boards announced the first stage Computer Based Test or CBT results recently.

The RRBs are currently engaged in a hiring process, which involves various stages of competitive exams, for recruitment of 13,538 posts of JEs, JE Information Technology, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

The Boards had announced the recruitment on December 29, 2018.

"The apprehensions mentioned in the news reports are unfounded. The entire procedure has been carried out in fair and transparent manner and strictly in terms of instructions detailed in the Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 03/2018," the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

"The first Stage CBT had questions from the syllabus and candidates have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT as per the methodology described in the CEN. Hence all information about qualifying paper, cut off marks, technical or non-technical subjects, etc. raised in these media reports is all WRONG and UNFOUNDED," the ministry said.

The ministry said it had received 32,05,098 registrations and out of these 24,74,394 candidates were scheduled for the 1st stage CBT which was conducted from May 22, 2019 to June 2, 2019 and from June 26, 2019 to June 28, 2019 (rescheduled candidates due to Fani Cyclone, etc.).

Responding to the allegations by candidates regarding nature of qualifying paper, the ministry said "The 1st Stage CBT syllabus comprised of questions from Mathematics (30 marks), General Intelligence & Reasoning (25 marks), General Awareness (15 marks) and General Science (30 marks). It is not correct say that the pattern of CBT was non-technical".

"... it has been stated that the 1st stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st stage exam shall be used only for short listing of candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit".

The ministry also said a total number of 2,02,616 candidates have been shortlisted which is almost 15 times the number of vacancies as per merit.

Next stage of this recruitment will be held from August 28 to September 1.

