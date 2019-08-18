More Than 2 Lakh Qualify Railway Junior Engineer Exam Held In May-June

The RRB JE first stage exams were held in shifts in May-June this year.

More than 2 lakh cleared the first stage of Railway Junior Engineer recruitment exam the result of which was announced on August 13. The exams were held in shifts in May-June for selecting candidates for the next stage which is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 1.

The total number of qualifying candidates is 2,02,616 which is almost 15 times the number of vacancies that was advertised in December. A total of 13487 vacancies have been notified by the railway recruitment boards (RRB), the recruitment agency of Indian Railways.

The said recruitment is for selecting candidates for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts.

RRB Kolkata has registered the highest number of candidates qualifying the exam. 23770 candidates have qualified the first stage RRB JE exam in this zone. A total of 1519 vacancies are available in this zone, which is the second highest vacancy in this recruitment.

The highest number of vacancies are in RRB Mumbai. 23113 candidates have qualified in this zone.

In the second stage exam, which will also be a computer based test, the technical knowledge of the shortlisted candidates will be assessed. In the first exam the questions asked were in conformity with the educational standards of the candidate without any specific technical paper.

"The normalized score of first stage exam shall be used only for short listing of candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit," reads the exam notice released in December last year.

Meanwhile exam city details have been released and mock test links have been activated for the RRB JE second stage exam.

