RRB JE Score Card Released. Direct Download Link Here

RRB JE score card 2019: Railways Recruitment Boards or RRBs, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, have released the RRB JE score card for the first state exams held in May and June this year. The RRB JE score card download links are available for most of the RRBs now; however, the RRB JE results have been only released for select boards like RRB Thiruvananthapuram, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Bhubaneswar and RRB Bangalore. To access the RRB JE score cards, the candidates would need their registration number and date of birth details.

RRB JE score card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your RRB JE score card:

Step 1: Click on the direct link given above

Step 2: Click on the respective link of the RRB you had registered for the exam

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Check your RRB JE score from next page

