Indian Railway JE Result Released, (Just) 15 Days Ahead Of Next Stage Exam

RRB JE Result 2nd CBT Date Confirmed

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) have released the RRB JE result and have announced the exam date for the second computer based test. As per the notice released by the RRBs, the JE 2nd exam will begin on August 28, 15 days from today. Admit cards for the RRB JE second exam will be released by the Boards 4 days prior to the exam date. Candidates can download the admit cards August 24 onwards as per their exam schedule. The second stage exam will be held for 5 days till September 1.

Check RRB JE Result

RRB JE Result: Know How To Check

"Candidates may login with their credentials on the above mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading free train travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and e-call letter," reads the exam notice released by the RRBs.

The mock test facility will be available to candidates August 17 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified the first stage exam are eligible to appear for the second stage exam. The test would include 150 questions and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the test. The questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post.

Except the technical ability paper, the syllabus will be same for all the posts.

The technical paper will carry maximum marks of 100 out of the total 150 in the second stage exam. The test will assess the technical knowledge of the candidates in their specific subject.

RRB JE first stage CBT was conducted from May 22, 2019 onwards. The exam was of 90 minutes duration and had 100 questions. The final answer key was released on July 25.

