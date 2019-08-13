RRB JE Results Out For Selected Boards. Direct Link Here

RRB JE result has been released online at RRB websites

RRB JE result 2019: Indian Railways has started releasing the RRB JE result on the official websites. So far, RRB Thiruvananthapuram and RRB Bangalore have released the results. The candidates may download a pdf of the RRB JE result or Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer results from the official websites. The candidates may also check their RRB JE scores from the offiical websites now. The RRB JE results have been released based on the performance in the 1st stage examination or first Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period from May 22, 2019 to June 2, 2019 and June 26, 2019 to June 28, 2019 against CEN No.03/2018.

The RRB JE result of the candidates has been arranged in ascending order (of their roll numbers not in order of merit).

RRB JE result 2019: Direct links

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Thiruvananthapuram results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Bangalore results

RRB JE result 2019: Direct links to download score cards

Click on the link provided here to check your RRB JE score details:

RRB JE result score card links

According to the official RRB JE result notification, the second stage examination (CBT) for various posts of JE, DMS and CMA for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held from August 28, 2019 to September 1, 2019.

The notification said all the shortlisted candidates will be advised through Website/SMS/Email to download their City intimation advice to appear in the 2nd stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination.

RRB JE result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps provided here to dowload your RRB JE result from the official Indian Railways' portals:

Step One: Go to the respective portals of the RRBs you had registered for the RRB JE exam.

Step Two: Click on the RRB JE result link provided on the homepage or on the page of recent recruitments

Step Three: On next page (which is a PDF page), check for your results

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.