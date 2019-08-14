RRB JE Result 2019 Released, What's Next

RRB JE result: The second stage CBT will be held from August 28 to September 1.

RRB JE result 2019: Various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB JE result for the first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) held in May and June months of this year. The results have been released separately on various portals of RRBs like RRB Bhopal, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Bangalore and RRB Patna. Along with the RRB JE results, the Boards have also released the score cards of the first stage CBT. Next process in the JE recruitment is the second stage CBT. According to the schedule released along with the RRB JE result, the second stage CBT will be held from August 28 to September 1 in five days-time.

The RRBs are conducting recruitment for the posts of Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) along with the Junior Engineer or JE recruitment.

RRB JE result 2019: Schedule for second stage CBT

Candidates who have been shortlisted through the RRB JE results will be allowed to appear in the second stage. RRB JE second stage CBT will be held on the schedule given here:

Viewing of the exam city and date intimation begins on: August 17, 2018

Downloading of Free Train Travel Authority for SC/ST Candidates (This is only to make travel arrangements in train and not an e-Call letter): August 17, 2018

Download of RRB JE admit card for second stage: 4 days prior to the exam

Activation of Mock Link for second stage CBT: August 17

Schedule of second stage CBT: August 28 to September 1

Candidates may login with their credentials on the dates mentioned here through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading Free Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and RRB JE admit card.

RRB JE result 2019: CBT examination scheme

Duration of the second stage CBT will be 120 minutes (160 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe) and there will be a total of 150 questions. Detailed section wise marks and syllabus has been published on the official notification released on the RRB portals on December 29, 2018 at para 13.2. The questions will be of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Negative marking will be applied to 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

