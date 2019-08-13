RRB JE Result Published. Check Here

RRB JE result 2019: Score card, cut off, results details are available at Indian Railways portals

Indian Railways has released the RRB JE results for the recruitment examinations held for hiring Junior Engineers (JE) in the national carrier. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official personnel hiring arm of the largest government recruiter in the country, has released the RRB JE results on the official websites. The score card, cut-off and second Computer-Based Test or CBT details will be available on the offiical portals of RRBs. Boards like RRB Thiruvananthapuram and RRB Bangalore, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Kolkata, and RRB Jammu have released the results so far.

RRB JE result 2019: Check Here

Click on the respective links to check your results:

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Thiruvananthapuram results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Bangalore results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Ahmedabad results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Bhubaneswar results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Ajmer results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Allahabad results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Kolkata results

RRB JE results 2019: RRB Jammu results

RRB JE result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to dowload your RRB JE result from the official portals:

Step 1: Go to the respective portals of the RRBs you had registered for the RRB JE exam.

Step 2: Click on the RRB JE result link provided on the homepage or on the page of recent recruitments

Step 3: On next page (which is a PDF page), check for your results

