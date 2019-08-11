Lakhs Await Junior Engineer Exam Result. Indian Railway Silent

RRB JE result for first stage CBT will be released soon

RRB JE Result: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are yet to confirm the result date for Junior Engineer recruitment exam. More than two weeks have passed since the release of the final answer key for RRB JE and other than releasing the tentative date for the 2nd stage CBT, RRBs have relayed no further information on the Junior Engineer recruitment process.

The Junior Engineer recruitment for Indian Railway was the last of the recruitment drives being announced in 2018. The application process for RRB JE recruitment announced in 2018 was carried out in the beginning of this year.

RRB JE first stage CBT was conducted from May 22, 2019 onwards. The exam was of 90 minutes duration and had 100 questions. The final answer key was released on July 25, 2019. The final answer key was available for download till July 27. Candidates who downloaded the answer key in the given time frame can estimate their raw scores based on the answer key.

However, they should note that the raw score is not the final score and will be normalized as per the formula released by Railway Recruitment Boards earlier. The qualification status of the candidates for the 2nd CBT will also be determined based on the normalized scores.

The RRB JE result shall be released soon as the RRBs have scheduled the 2nd stage CBT in the last week of August or in the first week of September, which does not leave much time for the RRBs to release the shortlist, exam city details, mock test links, and admit cards.

The RRB JE 2nd stage CBT will include 150 questions and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the test. The questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.