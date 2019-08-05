RRB JE Result 2019 Soon. Here's How To Download

RRB JE results expected anytime now as the dates for second stage CBT are out.

RRB JE result 2019: Indian Railways' RRBs or Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the recruitment exam results for Junior Engineer (JE) and related posts anytime soon. An official from the Railways's RRB had confirmed to NDTV last week that the various Boards (like RRB Chennai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Mumbai and RRB Kolkata) are likely to release the RRB JE results on the respective portals this week, i.e., in exact words, on the first week of August. RRB JE results can be expected anytime now as the Boards have already announced the dates for second stage Computer-Based Test or CBT.

RRB JE result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps provided here to dowload your RRB JE result from the official Indian Railways' portals:

Step 1 - Visit the respective portals of the RRBs you had registered for the RRB JE exam.

Step 2 - Click on the RRB JE result link provided on the homepage or on the page of recent recruitments

Step 3 - On next page, loging with your RRB JE registration details

Step 4 - Submit the details you have entered

Step 5 - On next page, check for your RRB JE results

RRB JE result 2019: Where to check the cut-off details

Along with the RRB JE results, the respective boards are also expected to release the cut-off details of the first CBT on the official websites.

Once the results are announced, the Board portals given here will host the cut-off details:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

The RRB JE result for the first stage CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published recently.

RRB JE result 2019: What's next

According to RRBs, the JE second CBT will be conducted during last week of August or first week of September, 2019.

The test will also include questions related to the general awareness and would test the technical knowledge of the examinee.

RRB JE second CBT will carry a maximum of 150 marks and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to complete the test.

