RRB JE Result To Be Released On This Date

RRB JE result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB JE result anytime soon. An official from the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, said the JE result will be released in the first week of August. The Railways results will be released for the first stage selection test held for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical &Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts in May June months of this year.

The RRB JE result for the first stage Computer-Based Test or CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published in the last week of July.

The raw score of each candidate -- as the exams were held in various shifts -- will be normalized as per the formula given on the official website of RRBs.

RRB JE result 2019: How to download

Candidates who are searching for the RRB JE results may follow the steps given here:

Step 1: Visit any of the respective RRBs from below you had registered for the JE recruitment:

Step 2: Click on the RRB JE result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page (login with your registration details if the results are provided on the login page) check your RRB JE result (if it is provided on a pdf page)

Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the second exam which will also be objective type and will assess the candidate's knowledge in Physics, Chemistry, Environment and Pollution Control and computers and application.

According to RRBs, the JE second CBT will be conducted during last week of August or first week of September, 2019.

The test will also include questions related to the general awareness and would test the technical knowledge of the examinee.

RRB JE second CBT will carry a maximum of 150 marks and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to complete the test.

The Boards notified the JE recruitment process was in January this year and the salary scale of the posts is Rs. 35,400-Rs. 1,12,400 (Level 6) as per 7th Central Pay Commission, a statement from the ministry said.

